Fatal car vs. semi collision along I-29

POTTAWATTAMIE Co., Iowa. (WOWT) - A person has died following a semi versus car crash.

Saturday evening, just before 6:00p.m. an Iowa State Patrol Spokesperson confirmed a semi was traveling Southbound on I-29 around mile marker 70, just south of Missouri Valley.

That’s when a northbound passenger vehicle, for unknown reasons, crossed into the semi’s lane and the vehicles collided head on.

The passenger vehicle was engulfed in flames and the driver of the car, died at the scene.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

Authorities are working to identify the driver of the vehicle.

This story will be updated.

