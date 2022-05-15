Advertisement

Fatal car vs. semi collision along I-29

Fatal Accident (gfx)
Fatal Accident (gfx)(AP)
By Lauren Melendez
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTAWATTAMIE Co., Iowa. (WOWT) - A person has died following a semi versus car crash.

Saturday evening, just before 6:00p.m. an Iowa State Patrol Spokesperson confirmed a semi was traveling Southbound on I-29 around mile marker 70, just south of Missouri Valley.

That’s when a northbound passenger vehicle, for unknown reasons, crossed into the semi’s lane and the vehicles collided head on.

The passenger vehicle was engulfed in flames and the driver of the car, died at the scene.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

Authorities are working to identify the driver of the vehicle.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Omaha boy was left at the wrong stop by a school bus driver, so he walked until he found a...
WATCH: Omaha boy finds help from neighbor after dropped at wrong bus stop
Teenagers cited for crashing fences.
Sarpy County authorities cite juveniles after residential fences destroyed
The homicide victim was identified as 45-year-old Angie Miller, a counselor at North Park...
Nebraska State Patrol investigating suspected murder-suicide
Iowa construction worker dies after hit by car
Derecho
Derecho causes rare Midwestern haboob

Latest News

Celebrate CB Parade returns after hiatus during pandemic
Crews respond to a car crash at 36th and Martin
Emergency crews respond to two-vehicle Omaha crash
Sunday's Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Rain and a few storms likely overnight
Rain and a few storms likely overnight