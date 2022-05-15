Advertisement

David’s Morning Forecast - Morning showers, drying this afternoon

By David Koeller
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thunderstorms developing early this morning mainly south of Omaha, leaving the metro area generally dry to start the day. However, another batch of scattered showers will move in by mid-morning, with an isolated thunderstorm or two also possible. It will not be raining all morning, but on and off rain is likely. Showers will last into early afternoon before drying up. Rainfall totals should be on the lighter side, with most spots picking up less than 1/4 inch of rain. As showers dry up this afternoon, we should see a little sunshine returning. Temperatures will be cooler than the past few days, in the 60s through early afternoon. With the late day sun, we should warm to a high around 70 degrees.

Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast(WOWT)

Skies will be clear heading into this evening, allowing temperatures too cool off fairly quickly. Temperatures falling off into the 50s by 10pm. The clear skies should give us a great view of the total lunar eclipse that will occur this evening! Though you may want a light jacket as temperatures will be on the cool side during totality, which lasts from 10:29 through 11:53pm.

Total Lunar Eclipse Tonight
Total Lunar Eclipse Tonight(WOWT)

Sunshine is back in the forecast for Monday, bringing some summer-like temperatures back to the area. Highs on Monday should reach the low 80s for much of the area. More clouds and a chance for storms returns Tuesday evening into the overnight. A few stronger storms are possible, so stayed tuned for updates on your Tuesday forecast. Temperatures remain warm through mid-week, highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s for Wednesday and Thursday before a cooling trend takes over for the upcoming weekend.

Heating Up Monday Afternoon
Heating Up Monday Afternoon(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Omaha boy was left at the wrong stop by a school bus driver, so he walked until he found a...
WATCH: Omaha boy finds help from neighbor after dropped at wrong bus stop
Crews respond to a car crash at 36th and Martin
Emergency crews respond to two-vehicle Omaha crash
Iowa construction worker dies after hit by car
Fatal Accident (gfx)
Fatal car vs. semi collision along I-29
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

Latest News

Sunday's Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Rain and a few storms likely overnight
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Warm afternoon, overnight rain chances
Saturday forecast
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Planning around rain chances this weekend
Derecho causes rare midwestern haboob
Derecho causes rare midwestern haboob