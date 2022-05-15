David’s Morning Forecast - Morning showers, drying this afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thunderstorms developing early this morning mainly south of Omaha, leaving the metro area generally dry to start the day. However, another batch of scattered showers will move in by mid-morning, with an isolated thunderstorm or two also possible. It will not be raining all morning, but on and off rain is likely. Showers will last into early afternoon before drying up. Rainfall totals should be on the lighter side, with most spots picking up less than 1/4 inch of rain. As showers dry up this afternoon, we should see a little sunshine returning. Temperatures will be cooler than the past few days, in the 60s through early afternoon. With the late day sun, we should warm to a high around 70 degrees.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

Skies will be clear heading into this evening, allowing temperatures too cool off fairly quickly. Temperatures falling off into the 50s by 10pm. The clear skies should give us a great view of the total lunar eclipse that will occur this evening! Though you may want a light jacket as temperatures will be on the cool side during totality, which lasts from 10:29 through 11:53pm.

Total Lunar Eclipse Tonight (WOWT)

Sunshine is back in the forecast for Monday, bringing some summer-like temperatures back to the area. Highs on Monday should reach the low 80s for much of the area. More clouds and a chance for storms returns Tuesday evening into the overnight. A few stronger storms are possible, so stayed tuned for updates on your Tuesday forecast. Temperatures remain warm through mid-week, highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s for Wednesday and Thursday before a cooling trend takes over for the upcoming weekend.

Heating Up Monday Afternoon (WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.