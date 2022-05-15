David’s Evening Forecast - Total lunar eclipse tonight! Heating up again Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After morning clouds and a few showers, sunny skies a beautiful weather showed up for the afternoon. Temperatures warming into the upper 60s and lower 70s. A little cooler than the last few days, but feeling very pleasant with lower humidity. Skies will continue to clear this evening, which does mean it will cool off fairly quickly after sunset. The clear skies will stick around for the lunar eclipse, which begins at 8:25pm, with the more noticeable partial eclipse beginning at 9:27pm. The total eclipse, when the so called “blood moon” makes an appearance begins at 10:29pm and lasts through 11:53pm. Peak eclipse will come at 11:11pm, with temperatures in the 50s so you’ll likely want a light jacket if you’ll be stepping out to watch the eclipse!

Total Lunar Eclipse Forecast (WOWT)

Total Lunar Eclipse Tonight (WOWT)

It will be a touch on the chilly side early Monday morning, with temperatures dipping into the upper 40s around the metro. However, even if you need a jacket stepping out the door, you will not need it long. We’ll warming into the 70s by 10 or 11am, with 80s on the way for the afternoon. Highs around 83 in the metro. We are dry with sunny skies Monday, but storm chances return by Tuesday. We could see a few storms in the morning, with another chance for thunderstorms arriving in the evening or overnight. A few stronger storms are possible, with gusty winds and hail possible for a few. Stay tuned for updates on the storm chances.

Strong Storms Possible Tuesday (WOWT)

Drying out again Wednesday with highs back to around 80. Heating up even more Thursday as we try to push close to 90 degrees. A cold front will arrive Thursday evening or overnight, bringing another chance for a few strong storms. We cool off significantly behind that cold front, with highs only around 70 on Friday, and we may only see highs in the 60s for the upcoming weekend.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.