Central Skate Shop opens in Benson

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Skating is more than just a sport, it can be a lifestyle for many. Skate parks are starting to pop up, and now a fully dedicated shop has opened its doors in Benson.

Central Skate Shop opened for business Saturday. They wasted no time bringing out the skateboards.

The is located in Benson. Inside the shop, you find nothing but products dedicated to all things skateboarding.

But to owners Blake Harris and Jeff Fowler, it’s more than just selling products.

‘You’re not opening a skate shop to get rich,” Blake said. “You’re opening a skate shop because you love skateboarding and you want to support the skate community.”

The community was the driving force for Blake and Jeff to open shop.

“Whether it be through events, throwing really cool events, like this one so we built that mobile skate park out there and will be having more events like that just centered around the core skate culture in Omaha making sure that’s well known,” Jeff said.

An art show, skating, and cash for tricks fill up the grand opening. Events like this are something you can expect to see monthly at Central Skate Shop.

The owners say they’re excited and grateful to be in such a vibrant and historic part of Benson.

“One of our goals when starting this shop was definitely be intertwined in everything that Benson does and making sure that the shop is a part of everything Benson has to offer.”

