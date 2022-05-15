Boys Class B soccer: Skutt and Lexington to faceoff in championship match

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Back-to-back Class B champions, Skutt Catholic, took down Waverly, 4-0, to secure their spot in the championship game for the third consecutive year.

After a tie game at halftime, Lexington netted two goals in the second period to best Bennington, 3-2.

Lexington and Skutt will meet in the state title game for the second year in a row on Tuesday at 5:30pm

