White House releases financial disclosures for Biden, Harris

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, on May 10, 2022.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House released financial disclosure reports for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday showing that the president’s personal finances have changed little since last year.

Biden’s report, which includes information on first lady Jill Biden, showed that he earned a modest amount of outside income during his first year as president, pulling in almost $30,000 in book royalties. His wife earned between $15,000 and $50,000 from book sales.

The report lists some income and assets only within a range, showing the couple’s assets were worth between $1.05 million and $2.58 million.

They owe between $250,000 and $500,000 on a mortgage on their Delaware home, plus between $30,000 and $100,000 on other loans.

Harris reported significantly more in book royalties. Most of the money came from sales of “The Truths We Hold,” which was published in 2019. She earned $456,000 total.

Harris is married to Doug Emhoff, a lawyer and law professor. Together, their assets total between $3.42 million and $8.29 million.

They owe between $1 million and $5 million on a mortgage on their home.

