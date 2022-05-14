Walking the beat with OPD for National Police Memorial Week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For 60 years the United States has officially recognized May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day.

The week surrounding it has come to be recognized nationwide as Police Memorial Week.

In the metro, events began Friday night with a Candlelight Vigil Walk.

Starting at OPD Headquarters Plaza and led by the Omaha Police Pipes and Drum Corps, winding through the Old Market. The Omaha walk coincides with the National Candlelight Vigil Walk being held in Washington, D.C.

There are local events through next Friday, open to the public, to honor Police Memorial Week, including the Florence Days Parade, with the Omaha Police Department collectively serving as Grand Marshal.

