Advertisement

Walking the beat with OPD for National Police Memorial Week

There was an impressive memorial in the metro Friday.
By Brent Weber
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For 60 years the United States has officially recognized May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day.

The week surrounding it has come to be recognized nationwide as Police Memorial Week.

In the metro, events began Friday night with a Candlelight Vigil Walk.

Starting at OPD Headquarters Plaza and led by the Omaha Police Pipes and Drum Corps, winding through the Old Market. The Omaha walk coincides with the National Candlelight Vigil Walk being held in Washington, D.C.

There are local events through next Friday, open to the public, to honor Police Memorial Week, including the Florence Days Parade, with the Omaha Police Department collectively serving as Grand Marshal.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teenagers cited for crashing fences.
Sarpy County authorities cite juveniles after residential fences destroyed
Central High School in Omaha
Omaha Central High School locks down briefly; police investigate
Sarpy County homeowners frustrated over fence smashers
Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS
The homicide victim was identified as 45-year-old Angie Miller, a counselor at North Park...
Nebraska State Patrol investigating suspected murder-suicide

Latest News

Iowa construction worker dies after hit by car
Westside Community School’s Project SEARCH helps special needs students land jobs
Boys Town celebrates class of 2022 graduates amid nationwide rise in teen anxiety and depression
Emily's Friday evening forecast