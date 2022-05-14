Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - May 13

(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, May 13.

Officers were concerned for Raena Sparks and others who were seen in a van. They located the vehicle and other occupants, but not Sparks.

Police are concerned about her.

The intersection of 192nd and West Dodge Road has seen several car crashes in recent months. Traffic engineers are looking into potential solutions.

Crash after crash is unfolding the same way at the same time of day.

Two people riding a motorcycle were seriously injured after they collided with a pickup truck.

Two people are injured following a crash.

A homeowner said more than $30,000 of sewer repairs should be paid by M.U.D., the utility company disagreed.

A plumber's investigation into a home sewer break has uncovered a potential problem for neighbors.

More than 300 teachers are expected to leave the school district. At least 37 will be leaving Central High School.

Finding and keeping teachers, it's a problem across the country and right here in Omaha.

Costly vandalism was caught on video and several homeowners were left angry and frustrated. Now the suspects are facing charges.

The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office cited nine teenagers with a tenth expected to face consequences.

