Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - May 13

This week’s most-viewed coverage included the search for a missing woman, a severe crash, a conflict between M.U.D. and a homeowner, and a group of fence smashers caught on video.
(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, May 13.
6. Van found, people found, OPD still searching for 24-year-old
Officers were concerned for Raena Sparks and others who were seen in a van. They located the vehicle and other occupants, but not Sparks.
5. Omaha traffic engineers looking into solutions for consistent crashes at 192nd & Dodge
The intersection of 192nd and West Dodge Road has seen several car crashes in recent months. Traffic engineers are looking into potential solutions.
4. Omaha two-vehicle crash leaves two injured
Two people riding a motorcycle were seriously injured after they collided with a pickup truck.
3. Homeowner, plumber holds M.U.D. responsible for sewer line repair
A homeowner said more than $30,000 of sewer repairs should be paid by M.U.D., the utility company disagreed.
2. Large number of teachers expected to leave Omaha Public Schools
More than 300 teachers are expected to leave the school district. At least 37 will be leaving Central High School.
1. Fence smashers in Omaha neighborhood face criminals charges
Costly vandalism was caught on video and several homeowners were left angry and frustrated. Now the suspects are facing charges.
