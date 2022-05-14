Advertisement

Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - May 13

This week’s most-viewed coverage included the search for a missing woman, a severe crash, a conflict between M.U.D. and a homeowner, and a group of fence smashers caught on video.
By Jacob Comer
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, May 13.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Van found, people found, OPD still searching for 24-year-old

Officers were concerned for Raena Sparks and others who were seen in a van. They located the vehicle and other occupants, but not Sparks.

Police are concerned about her.

5. Omaha traffic engineers looking into solutions for consistent crashes at 192nd & Dodge

The intersection of 192nd and West Dodge Road has seen several car crashes in recent months. Traffic engineers are looking into potential solutions.

Crash after crash is unfolding the same way at the same time of day.

4. Omaha two-vehicle crash leaves two injured

Two people riding a motorcycle were seriously injured after they collided with a pickup truck.

Two people are injured following a crash.

3. Homeowner, plumber holds M.U.D. responsible for sewer line repair

A homeowner said more than $30,000 of sewer repairs should be paid by M.U.D., the utility company disagreed.

A plumber's investigation into a home sewer break has uncovered a potential problem for neighbors.

2. Large number of teachers expected to leave Omaha Public Schools

More than 300 teachers are expected to leave the school district. At least 37 will be leaving Central High School.

Finding and keeping teachers, it's a problem across the country and right here in Omaha.

1. Fence smashers in Omaha neighborhood face criminals charges

Costly vandalism was caught on video and several homeowners were left angry and frustrated. Now the suspects are facing charges.

The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office cited nine teenagers with a tenth expected to face consequences.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
1. Large number of teachers expected to leave Omaha Public Schools
2. Omaha pedestrian dies after being struck by 2 SUVs
3. Omaha Central High School locks down briefly; police investigate
4. Douglas County Sheriff candidate ticketed going 107 mph in 65 mph zone
5. Sarpy County authorities cite juveniles after residential fences destroyed
6. Two hospitalized after car and motorcycle collide in Omaha
