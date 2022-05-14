Advertisement

Omaha firefighters hand out free bikes to kids

(WOWT)
By Erin Hartley
May. 14, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some local kids will now be riding around their neighborhoods in style this summer.

Saturday morning members of the Omaha Professional Firefighters Association handed out over 100 used and restored bikes to kids at Howard Kennedy Elementary.

The bikes are all donated. Some come from the firefighters, others are donated by community members. Volunteers with the association spend their own time fixing up any bikes that need it before they’re passed out to new owners.

“Firefighters often see families and kids on their worst day,” says Trevor Towey, President of the Omaha Professional Firefighters. “When they call 911, the firefighters are coming there because something is wrong. This is an opportunity for us to interact with the community on a very good, fun occasion and see lots of smiles on the kids’ faces.”

If you have a bike to get rid of, the Omaha Professional Firefighters Association is gladly accepting donations.

You can drop it off at the Firefighters Union Hall, located at 6005 Grover Street.

