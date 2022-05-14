Advertisement

Iowa gas prices reach new record high

Iowa drivers are paying more at the pump as gas prices hit a new high
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Following months of climbing gas prices, the price at the pump is now at a record high in Iowa.

According to AAA, the national gas price average is $4.45 a gallon as of May 14. President Biden has been releasing 1 million barrels of oil from the strategic reserve for three weeks.

Since then, gas prices in Iowa have gone up 30 cents a gallon. And for diesel fuel, it’s even worse.

The average diesel price across the state is more than $5.

Semi-truck drivers are paying upwards of $1,300 dollars to fill their large tanks.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Omaha boy was left at the wrong stop by a school bus driver, so he walked until he found a...
WATCH: Omaha boy finds help from neighbor after dropped at wrong bus stop
Teenagers cited for crashing fences.
Sarpy County authorities cite juveniles after residential fences destroyed
The homicide victim was identified as 45-year-old Angie Miller, a counselor at North Park...
Nebraska State Patrol investigating suspected murder-suicide
Derecho
Derecho causes rare Midwestern haboob
FILE - RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with in the...
Ex-nurse sentenced to probation in patient medication death

Latest News

Iowa gas prices have hit a new record high
Iowa gas prices hit record high
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Warm afternoon, overnight rain chances
Warm afternoon, overnight rain chances
Hundreds walked the beat with police for 2022 Peace Officers Memorial Day.
Walking the beat with OPD for National Police Memorial Week