Iowa gas prices reach new record high

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Following months of climbing gas prices, the price at the pump is now at a record high in Iowa.

According to AAA, the national gas price average is $4.45 a gallon as of May 14. President Biden has been releasing 1 million barrels of oil from the strategic reserve for three weeks.

Since then, gas prices in Iowa have gone up 30 cents a gallon. And for diesel fuel, it’s even worse.

The average diesel price across the state is more than $5.

Semi-truck drivers are paying upwards of $1,300 dollars to fill their large tanks.

