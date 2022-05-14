Advertisement

Four teams advance in state soccer and baseball

By Joe Nugent
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The state championships are set in Class A soccer. Gretna will have a team in both games, the Dragons have a chance to sweep. The girls won their semifinal game against Lincoln Southwest 3-0, the boys beat Lincoln East 4-2. Also the Westside boys beat Omaha Bryan 2-1 but it came at a cost. Isiah Valenzuela who scored the second goal picked up a late red card and will miss Tuesday’s state championship.

The Gretna girls will play Lincoln Southeast, the Knights beat Marian in a shootout.

In baseball, Creighton Prep exploded with a four-run first inning against Westside, leading to a 9-4 win. They will play Millard South next in the winners bracket, a team that had a five-run third inning against Lincoln Southeast on the way to a 9-5 win. Millard West beat Kearney 3-0 and they’ll play a hot Lincoln East team that beat Elkhorn South 10-0. Nobody eliminated in baseball yet, these were all first-round games in the double-elimination tournament.

