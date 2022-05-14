Advertisement

Emergency crews respond to two-vehicle Omaha crash

Crews respond to a car crash at 36th and Martin
Crews respond to a car crash at 36th and Martin(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews respond to a two-vehicle crash in Omaha that saw one car catch fire.

According to dispatch, two people were injured and sent to the hospital in a two-vehicle crash Saturday shortly before 6:10 p.m. The accident happened near 36th and Martin Avenue.

Some passengers were pinned at one point and one vehicle was also on fire as a result of the crash.

Crews rescued the people pinned and extinguished the fire shortly after.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

