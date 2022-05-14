David’s Morning Forecast - Warm afternoon, overnight rain chances

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunny skies across the area this morning, though temperatures started off a touch on the cool side with readings in the middle 50s. We will warm up quickly, with temperatures already into the 70s by 10am, and into the 80s by the lunch hour. Highs should reach the mid to upper 80s for much of the area, topping out around 87 degrees in in the metro. Winds will be on the lighter side for most part, but we could see a gust or to around 20mph during the afternoon.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

A cold front will push through the area during the afternoon, passing through the metro around 4pm. That will switch our winds from southwest to northwest, and will lead to cooling temperatures for the early evening. Ahead of that front, a few spotty storms are possible, mainly south of the metro. A strong storm or two is possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected. Most in the metro will stay dry.

Spotty Storms South Of I-80 (WOWT)

More showers and storms will move in overnight, mainly after 1am. The metro will see a better chance for rainfall with this round. The highest thunderstorm chances will be south of I-80, but most of the area will see at least some shower activity. The bulk of the rain will be before 7am, but a few spotty showers could linger through Noon. Rain should move out in the afternoon, with sunny skies returning later in the day. The morning showers and clouds combined with a northwest breeze will keep temperatures cooler than the past several days, with highs only reaching the lower 70s. With clear skies, lighter winds, and dry air in place going into Monday morning, temperatures will be on the cool side with morning lows dipping into the upper 40s in spots.

Sunday Afternoon Temperatures (WOWT)

Warmer conditions return to the forecast Monday through Wednesday, with highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Another round of showers and a few storms is possible Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. We jump into the upper 80s on Thursday ahead of another cold front that will likely bring some cooler temperatures by the end of the week.

