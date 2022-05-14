David’s Evening Forecast - Rain and a few storms likely overnight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A very warm afternoon around the metro with temperatures reaching the upper 80s in many spots. A cold front pushing in during the afternoon help to spark an isolated storms on the north side of town, that storm quickly fell apart. A few more spotty storms are possible just south of the metro this evening as that cold front continues to sag south. Storms should be pushing out of the area by 8 or 9pm as the cold front continues to drop south. Temperatures will cool into the 60s and 50s tonight behind that front.

Saturday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

Another round of rain is likely late tonight into early Sunday morning. Showers and scattered thunderstorms are expected to redevelop after Midnight, most likely after 3am in the metro area. A few downpours and a little lightning is likely with this activity. Showers and isolated storms will likely linger through mid-morning Sunday, with any lingering showers exiting by Noon. Rainfall totals around a half-inch are possible where some of the heavier downpours line up. Clouds should thin out in the afternoon with temperatures slowly climbing to around 70 degrees.

Rainfall potential Sunday morning (WOWT)

More warm weather is expected to start the work-week, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s Monday through Wednesday. There will be a system that pushes through the area on Tuesday, potentially kicking of more thunderstorms Tuesday evening or overnight. Some of those storms could be on the strong side, so stayed tuned for updates on that part of the forecast. A quick burst of heat is likely on Thursday as highs jump to nearly 90 degrees. However, a cooling trend looks to take hold by the upcoming weekend with highs dropping back into the lower 70s or even upper 60s.

