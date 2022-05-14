Dancing Beyond Limits celebrates 10th year

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday held a dance recital like none other.

Dancing Beyond Limits is a group based in both Omaha and Lincoln. The group teaches kids with physical or developmental limits how to dance.

A total of 45 kids from both cities came together to show off their dance moves in Turner Park.

“Favorite part is probably just coming to dance and seeing all my favorite people,” said dancer Kaitlyn Vander Woude.

“There’s not one way to do something and we can find a way to include everybody, embrace everybody’s strengths and abilities because everybody does bring different strengths to our group,” said Suzanne Dougherty with Dancing Beyond Limits.

This is Dancing Beyond Limits’ 10th year doing a big recital like the one today.

Each one of the dancers is paired up with a volunteer, and Dancing Beyond Limits says it helps to build lifelong friendships.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.