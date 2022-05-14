Celebrate CB Parade returns after hiatus during pandemic

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - For the last two years, COVID-19 has made an impact on many events in the metro area.

One of those events is the Celebrate CB Parade.

But the parade returned to the area after a hiatus during the pandemic.

People lined up and down the streets of downtown Council bluffs, to watch floats, vehicles, mascots and much more.

It’s all part of CB Pride Week, a seven-day stretch of celebrations in the city.

One kid watching the parade says she’s glad to see it back and that this event is always special to her.

“How they like bring in the nursing homes and everybody and have everybody surrounded and bringing the schools together, I like that a lot,” said resident Jaden Rice. “Being with my family, meeting up with people I didn’t even ride with to get here.”

The event ended at the historic Bayliss Park with free games and activities for people of all ages.

