West Dodge Expressway to temporarily close overnight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A major road will be closed during the overnight hours as crews conduct transmission line work.

According to Omaha Public Power District (OPPD), the West Dodge Expressway will be closed between the hours of 10 p.m and 5 a.m. from Tuesday, May 17, to Thursday, May 19th.

OPPD says traffic will remain open on one lane going east on lower West Dodge, under the expressway, and at least two lanes going west. Crews will work with the Nebraska Department of Transportation during the closure.

The closure is for a transmission line project that involves the relocation of lines that cross the West Dodge Expressway.

“In order to ensure reliable delivery of electricity services to our customer-owners, Omaha Public Power District conducts periodic inspections, maintenance and repair of our power lines, as needed,” a written statement from OPPD read. “Occasionally, maintenance work may include relocation, removal and/or modification of existing transmission lines.”

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.