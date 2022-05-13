WATCH: Omaha boy finds help from neighbor after dropped at wrong bus stop

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A substitute bus driver is no longer transporting students for OPS after a seven-year-old student says the driver put him out at the wrong stop.

His parents want answers, thankfully the young student remembered his former next-door neighbor and was able to find his way to the street he used to live on.

Seven-year-old Quinci knows his school buddy lives here, he talks to the Ring doorbell to get help.

“Jackson’s mom, my bus driver just left me out here and made me walk home and I don’t want my mom to worry about me, please, you need to pick me up if you’re here.”

Madison Bilsten was home and tells 6 News she had just arrived five minutes earlier.

“At first I didn’t know what it was, I’m not used to my doorbell ringing, so I waited a minute, and all of a sudden I just heard crying,” said Bilsten. “I ran up the stairs from my basement and I looked and saw Quinci out there and I know him because he used to live next door.”

Madison Bilsten is Makayla’s former next-door neighbor. She says Quinci and his family have moved but he remembered his old street and Madison’s van.

He was able to find this safe place and Madison got the child out of the heat and called his parents. They couldn’t believe what their son told them.

You can see Quinci’s relief when Madison answers the door. He tells her his story, the bus driver didn’t know where he lived so he just dropped him off.

“At the time that he got to my house I think it was 98 degrees outside, he was so sweaty, he was disorientated, he thought he was never going to get home.” “He told me that he told the bus driver this is not my stop I don’t know where I’m at and the bus driver told him ‘well you need to get off and walk the rest of the way home.’”

Madison called the child’s parents, his dad was there in minutes to pick him up.

After his school bus dropped off him at the wrong stop, this Omaha Public Schools student walked until he found a house he recognized, and rang the doorbell.

“His dad told me when he got in the car he said ‘I thought I was lost, I didn’t know where I was at, I didn’t know if I would find you guys again.’”

Qunci’s parents are upset about the way the bus driver handled the situation.

“Just like any other sane adult in this world would do would make sure that a child gets home safely and if a seven-year-old child tells you they don’t know where they are, what’s your first instinct, to figure that out for them,” said parent Makayla Walker.

Makayla Walker says the school called to tell her there was an issue with her son’s bus and they were sending a substitute. She called later and they told her the bus had just left the school then she got a call from Madison.

“And she was hysterical, I could hear Quinci he was hysterical and I was like what’s going on.” “I was shaken I was so mad I cried, I was mad and I was sad at the same time. He could have got kidnapped, he could have got hit by a car.”

Madison says the what if’s also went through her mind most of the night.

“I couldn’t sleep last night cause I just thought about the what if reasons, what if he went to the wrong house, what if I wasn’t home, what if he tried someone else in the neighborhood who was creepy or something, you just never know,” said Bilsten.

Makayla says the top OPS official talked to her about her concerns.

“They have sympathized with me the superintendent called me personally, she apologized and they’re working on it and I went to student transportation today and they say they’re investigating it.” “My main point of doing all of this is just to make sure something is done I feel like every bus driver needs to go through some type of training or something to make sure this doesn’t happen to another child.”

OPS officials are investigating the incident.

Our district is committed to safely transporting more than 18,000 students to and from school each day. We take that privilege and responsibility most seriously. Investigating the incident, the drop-off occurred at the address on file for our family. We regret that this situation did not meet our standard of care for students. The substitute driver for our contracted service is no longer transporting students in our district. Our Superintendent, district transportation staff, and school principal have all been in direct contact with our family to express our concern and support. We will continue to thoroughly review the matter.

