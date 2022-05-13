Advertisement

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Beautiful weather moves in for the weekend!

By Rusty Lord
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ll have some clouds in the area and some showers southeast of the metro that we’ll have to get rid of this morning. We’ll do just that for the afternoon and get a beautiful Friday evening to enjoy.

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)

As the clouds clear this afternoon, less humid air moves in as well. Dew points will tank and the air will be incredibly pleasant!

Muggy Meter Today
Muggy Meter Today(WOWT)

Saturday looks to be another great day albeit a bit warm in the mid 80s. There is a slight chance of a spotty t-shower after 4pm into the evening hours but they’ll be few and far between. Most of stay dry and they should move southeast quickly. There is a small risk that one or two becomes severe with some hail and wind potential from the strongest.

Saturday Severe
Saturday Severe(WOWT)
Saturday Forecast
Saturday Forecast(WOWT)

Southwest wind gusts will hit 25 mph at times by the afternoon and that will help aid in the warming. A few more showers and storms are possible Saturday night into Sunday morning. That will likely keep Sunday cooler in the 70s for afternoon highs.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

