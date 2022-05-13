Advertisement

Omaha Police investigate separate cutting incidents at apartment, hotel

By Gina Dvorak
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating two unrelated cuttings.

According to the news release from police, witnesses identified a suspect who had reportedly cut a woman, who was transported to UNMC with “non-life-threatening injuries.”

Officers said they found the suspect — and evidence — at his apartment complex, Park South, off Interstate 480.

Suspect Michael Jensen was taken into custody.

Officers also investigated a cutting Omaha Police are investigating a cutting that occurred overnight at hotel on 13th Court. OPD was called at 3:15 a.m. to investigate a domestic disturbance at Comfort Inn at the Zoo.

The victim was transported to UNMC and treated for “non-life-threatening injuries.”

Suspect Heather Shelton was arrested and is facing second-degree domestic assault and use of a weapon, the police release states.

