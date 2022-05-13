Advertisement

Omaha Police investigate cutting at party

(MGN)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are in an ongoing investigation of a cutting Thursday.

Officers arrived at the scene near N. 25th & Maple Street a little after 12:00 a.m. and found a 25-year-old man in the parking lot.

It’s reported he was bleeding profusely and was taken to Nebraska Medical Center by Omaha Fire medics. Officials say they believe his injuries are non-life-threatening.

According to the release, officers determined he was cut by a woman during a party and she left in a red truck before officers arrived.

