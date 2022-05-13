Omaha Police find crashed vehicle during shooting investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police said they found a shooting victim near 30th and Dodge streets when responding to a report of an incident along 30th Street.

According to the OPD report, the victim was taken to UNMC and treated for “non-life-threatening injuries.”

Officers later found the suspect vehicle, a red GMC Acadia, abandoned after a crash on Highway 75 south of Ames Avenue.

Omaha Police are still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867) or submit a tip online at P3tips.com or via the P3tips app.

“Tips leading to the arrest of a shooting suspect are eligible for an enhanced reward of up to $1,000,” the OPD release states.

