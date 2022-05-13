Omaha Police find crashed vehicle during shooting investigation
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police said they found a shooting victim near 30th and Dodge streets when responding to a report of an incident along 30th Street.
According to the OPD report, the victim was taken to UNMC and treated for “non-life-threatening injuries.”
Officers later found the suspect vehicle, a red GMC Acadia, abandoned after a crash on Highway 75 south of Ames Avenue.
Omaha Police are still investigating the incident.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867) or submit a tip online at P3tips.com or via the P3tips app.
“Tips leading to the arrest of a shooting suspect are eligible for an enhanced reward of up to $1,000,” the OPD release states.
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.