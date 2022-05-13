Advertisement

Omaha Police find crashed vehicle during shooting investigation

(None)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police said they found a shooting victim near 30th and Dodge streets when responding to a report of an incident along 30th Street.

According to the OPD report, the victim was taken to UNMC and treated for “non-life-threatening injuries.”

Officers later found the suspect vehicle, a red GMC Acadia, abandoned after a crash on Highway 75 south of Ames Avenue.

Omaha Police are still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867) or submit a tip online at P3tips.com or via the P3tips app.

“Tips leading to the arrest of a shooting suspect are eligible for an enhanced reward of up to $1,000,” the OPD release states.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teenagers cited for crashing fences.
Sarpy County authorities cite juveniles after residential fences destroyed
Central High School in Omaha
Omaha Central High School locks down briefly; police investigate
Sarpy County homeowners frustrated over fence smashers
Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS
Omaha mayor introduces 2022 annexation proposal

Latest News

Nebraska State Patrol investigating suspected murder-suicide
Omaha Police investigate separate cutting incidents at apartment, hotel
Derecho
Derecho causes rare Midwestern haboob
Nebraska Women's Basketball Associate Head Coach Chuck Love next to Head Coach Amy Williams.
Nebraska women’s basketball associate head coach resigns following suspension