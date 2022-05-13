Advertisement

Nebraska State Patrol investigating suspected murder-suicide

(MGN)
By Jacob Comer
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROKEN BOW, Neb. (WOWT) - Law enforcement in Custer County is investigating a suspected murder-suicide after two people were found dead.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), at roughly 1:45 a.m. Friday, local law enforcement in Custer County requested assistance from the NSP to investigate a homicide in Broken Bow.

Investigators found Angie Miller, 45, deceased in her home on the 800 block of 13th Street in Broken Bow. NSP named Angie Miller’s ex-husband, Ryan Miller, 47, as a suspect in the case.

After finding a spot frequented by Ryan, around 4:45 a.m., investigators found him in a pasture near Anselmo. Investigators say Ryan Miller was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The case is being actively investigated by NSP, the Custer County Sheriff’s Office and the Broken Bow Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teenagers cited for crashing fences.
Sarpy County authorities cite juveniles after residential fences destroyed
Central High School in Omaha
Omaha Central High School locks down briefly; police investigate
Sarpy County homeowners frustrated over fence smashers
Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS
Omaha mayor introduces 2022 annexation proposal

Latest News

Omaha Police investigate separate cutting incidents at apartment, hotel
Derecho
Derecho causes rare Midwestern haboob
Omaha Police find crashed vehicle during shooting investigation
Nebraska Women's Basketball Associate Head Coach Chuck Love next to Head Coach Amy Williams.
Nebraska women’s basketball associate head coach resigns following suspension