Nebraska State Patrol investigating suspected murder-suicide

BROKEN BOW, Neb. (WOWT) - Law enforcement in Custer County is investigating a suspected murder-suicide after two people were found dead.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), at roughly 1:45 a.m. Friday, local law enforcement in Custer County requested assistance from the NSP to investigate a homicide in Broken Bow.

Investigators found Angie Miller, 45, deceased in her home on the 800 block of 13th Street in Broken Bow. NSP named Angie Miller’s ex-husband, Ryan Miller, 47, as a suspect in the case.

After finding a spot frequented by Ryan, around 4:45 a.m., investigators found him in a pasture near Anselmo. Investigators say Ryan Miller was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The case is being actively investigated by NSP, the Custer County Sheriff’s Office and the Broken Bow Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.