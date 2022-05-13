Advertisement

‘Love and support’: Oreo celebrating Pride Month with pride cookie packages

Oreo is creating a limited-edition cookie to celebrate Pride Month. (Source: Oreo.com)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pride Month doesn’t start until June, but it’s never too early to stock up on snacks.

Oreo is planning on customers doing just that as it is creating official pride cookie packs.

The cookie maker reports that the limited-edition packages have a brightly-colored message of love and support for the LGBTQ+ community. There’s also a blank space for a personalized message.

And the pride theme continues inside the wrapper, with the word “Proud” stamped on each Oreo.

PFLAG, the first and largest gay rights organization, has also joined the awareness campaign for the limited-edition pride cookies, according to Oreo representatives.

The pride packs can be ordered from Oreo’s website or purchased at retailers starting on May 18.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teenagers cited for crashing fences.
Sarpy County authorities cite juveniles after residential fences destroyed
Central High School in Omaha
Omaha Central High School locks down briefly; police investigate
Sarpy County homeowners frustrated over fence smashers
Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS
Omaha mayor introduces 2022 annexation proposal

Latest News

Fresno police said the suspect vehicle is a newer model, silver, full-size Chevy Silverado with...
Fatal hit-and-run suspect on the run after dragging woman, dog for 8 miles
For at least two weeks, hundreds of thousands of drivers have passed by Las Vegas club Little...
Sign outside Las Vegas club: ‘Now auditioning Ukrainian strippers’
Council Bluffs man sentenced for possession of child pornography
FILE - Former national security adviser Robert C. McFarlane gestures while testifying before...
Former national security adviser Robert McFarlane dies at 84
Omaha Police investigate shooting
Omaha Police investigate shooting