Kansas governor vetoes Republican plan to ban mask mandates

(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has vetoed a bill that would prohibit government mask mandates in Kansas and curb the power of state and local health officials during outbreaks of infectious diseases.

The measure vetoed Friday was the Republican-controlled Legislature’s response to mask mandates and other restrictions that outraged many conservative constituents during the coronavirus pandemic.

It would prevent state and local government officials from issuing mask mandates and prevent state and local health officials from ordering law enforcement agencies to help them enforce orders dealing with infectious diseases.

But the measure passed with less than the two-thirds majorities in both chambers needed to override a veto.

