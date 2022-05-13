Advertisement

Iowa construction worker dies after hit by car

An Iowa road construction worker was hit and killed by a car near Red Oak Thursday night.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RED OAK, Iowa (WOWT) - An Iowa road construction worker was hit and killed by a car near Red Oak Thursday.

The construction worker identified as Brian Kelly Parker of Harlan was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Authorities say a man of Red Oak was driving eastbound on Highway 34 approaching a transition area into a construction zone when he failed to obey a stop sign and struck a construction worker who was running a traffic control device.

The incident remains under investigation.

