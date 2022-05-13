Interim Nebraska U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp announces retirement

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp plans to retire after serving for 40 years as a prosecutor.

United States Attorney Jan W. Sharp announced Friday he plans to retire at the end of May.

Sharp graduated from the University of Nebraska College of Law in 1982 and began his career serving as a Deputy Lancaster County Attorney in Lincoln. He then spent six years on a variety of cases, ranging from homicide to white-collar crime. He joined the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Omaha in 1988. In 2001 he was named Criminal Chief for the United States Attorney’s Office. In 2018 he was appointed as First Assistant United States Attorney under United States Attorney Joe Kelly.

After Kelly resigned in 2021, Sharp was then appointed as the Acting U.S. Attorney, and later appointed by the United States District Court as the Interim U.S. Attorney.

“I have been blessed to have worked with so many talented and dedicated attorneys, support staff and law enforcement officers over my 40-year career,” Sharp said. “I was also fortunate to have practiced in front of Judges who were intelligent, collegial, and completely committed to the honorable performance of their duties. As I leave, I truly believe that during my tenure in the U.S. Attorney’s Office, I held the best job in the legal profession. Working with people dedicated to making our communities safer is a privilege and I leave with the utmost admiration for the professionals who continue to carry out the mission.”

The United States District Court will appoint Sharp’s successor to take over as Interim United States Attorney. The new Interim is appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate.

