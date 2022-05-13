Federal court sentences Nebraska man over seven years for transportation of child porn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nebraska reported sentencing updates throughout the week from drug charges, transportation of child pornography, and conspiracy to produce fake documents.

U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system.

Dezmin Meridith, 27, of Columbus, Nebraska, was sentenced Thursday to over seven years for transportation of child pornography. In an investigation with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Omaha FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, officials were looking into a report of a Dropbox user uploading child porn. According to the release, officials identified Meridith as a suspect and after getting in contact with investigators, he admitted to buying packages of child porn files and uploading them to Dropbox. Meridith will have to register as a sex offender and pay $12,000 in restitution.

Mark Pochop, 36, was sentenced Thursday to a little over seven years for possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possessing a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. In an investigation with Omaha Police, there was an attempted traffic stop in June 2020 involving a white Cadillac. The release states officers saw the car having license plates that belonged to a different car. Police tried to stop the car around the area of 15th & Pierce Streets but the car didn’t stop. After getting on foot away from the car, Pochop was taken into custody after he tripped and fell. According to the release, officers found small baggies with meth near Pochop and they also found a 9mm handgun in the front passenger seat of the Cadillac during a search. It’s reported he admitted to selling meth in exchange for a gun and a ballistic vest.

Estuardo Hernando Ruiz-Orozco, 51, of Guatemala, was sentenced Thursday to two years for conspiracy to produce and transfer fraudulent documents. In an investigation with Homeland Security Investigations, the Social Security Administration’s Office of Inspector General, and the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles, officials were looking into an identity theft case in spring 2020 using a deceased person’s social security number. It’s reported there was a co-conspirator in connection to the case in Fremont. Further in the case, investigators bought many fake documents such as social security cards, driver’s licenses, and green cards from the co-conspirator. Officials figured out there was another co-conspirator in California who was the connect to the fake documents mailed to Nebraska and Ruiz-Orozco would sell the documents from the co-conspirator. Investigators were able to get arrest warrants and search warrants last April. While searching the suspects’ homes in Nebraska and their cars, according to the release, they found numerous fake federal and state identity cards, blank card stock for use in making fake documents, and nine notebooks containing customer names and biographical information. The co-conspirators’ trial is scheduled for June 21. Ruiz-Orozco will be deported after serving his three years of supervised release and it’s reported he forfeited $17,561 as profits from the investigation.

