Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Strong storms Thursday night ahead of a pleasant Friday

By Emily Roehler
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Strong storms continue to impact E Nebraska and W Iowa on our 6 First Alert Day... Severe Thunderstorm Watches have been extended through the Metro until 9 PM with a few counties in NW Iowa under the watch until midnight. Strong wind gusts of up to 70 mph will be the main threat.

Severe T-Storm Watch
Severe T-Storm Watch(wowt)

Storms will move in from the W through the evening with another round possible taking aim at the Metro after 9-10 PM.

10 PM
10 PM(wowt)
Midnight
Midnight(wowt)

Storm chances will continue into the early overnight hours of Friday with the severe threat dwindling... showers will last into early Friday morning.

We’ll drop to the low 80s on Friday with clearing skies through the day... We’ll also get a break from the strong winds.

Friday forecast
Friday forecast(wowt)
Friday winds
Friday winds(wowt)

We push highs further down into the weekend with 80s Saturday and 70s making a return Sunday. Storms will be possible Saturday night into Sunday morning... potentially continuing into the mid morning hours Sunday before drying out.

Next 5 days
Next 5 days(wowt)

70s are on track to last into the middle of next work week!

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

