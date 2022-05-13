Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Strong storms Thursday night ahead of a pleasant Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Strong storms continue to impact E Nebraska and W Iowa on our 6 First Alert Day... Severe Thunderstorm Watches have been extended through the Metro until 9 PM with a few counties in NW Iowa under the watch until midnight. Strong wind gusts of up to 70 mph will be the main threat.

Storms will move in from the W through the evening with another round possible taking aim at the Metro after 9-10 PM.

Storm chances will continue into the early overnight hours of Friday with the severe threat dwindling... showers will last into early Friday morning.

We’ll drop to the low 80s on Friday with clearing skies through the day... We’ll also get a break from the strong winds.

We push highs further down into the weekend with 80s Saturday and 70s making a return Sunday. Storms will be possible Saturday night into Sunday morning... potentially continuing into the mid morning hours Sunday before drying out.

70s are on track to last into the middle of next work week!

