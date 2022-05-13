Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Planning around rain chances this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a beautiful Friday we’re heading into a decent weekend for outdoor plans! You’ll have rain chances to plan around.

Saturday will be mainly dry, warm and breezy in the Metro. We’ll reach a high of 87 in Omaha with storm chances popping up to the S as early as 3-4 PM... A few storms could be on the stronger side with hail and gusty winds being the main threat.

A few strong storms to the S Saturday (wowt)

Storms will be fairly isolated and wrap up by 7 PM for most... SW Iowa/NW Missouri may see a lingering storm through 9 PM.

Saturday storms (wowt)

Overnight better rain chances move in from the N with showers and weaker thunderstorms possible through Sunday morning... lingering showers should wrap up around noon. It’ll be a cooler day with a high of 74.

RenFest forecast (wowt)

Keep the rain chances in mind as you make your outdoor plans, but there will be plenty of dry time to work with this weekend, especially for the Metro and areas to the N on Saturday and for the second half of Sunday for all.

Mid to upper 70s stay in the forecast into the first half of next week with isolated storm chances early Tuesday, and Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

