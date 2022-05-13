Advertisement

Council Bluffs man sentenced for possession of child pornography

Scales of Justice.
By Jacob Comer
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A Council Bluffs man is sentenced for possessing child pornography.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Iowa, Andrew Russel White, 34, of Council Bluffs pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of child pornography in January 2022.

In March 2019 a tip was sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, alleging that child pornography was uploaded to a Google account. The Department of Justice says the email address on the Google account was traced back to White.

White allegedly admitted that he downloaded images of child pornography to his phone from the Internet. He was arrested and indicted in October 2021.

On Thursday, White was sentenced to 42 months in prison with five years of supervised release. He will be required to register as a sex offender.

