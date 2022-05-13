Advertisement

Athlete of the Week: Lewis Central’s Hana Daoudi

WOWT 6 News Live at 6:30
By Joe Nugent
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Lewis Central girls soccer has put together another impressive season with a 13-3 record. The Titans are looking for a second consecutive trip to state. Even though the success so far this season is similar to last season when they did make it to state, the way they are doing it is different.

Hana Daoudi who scored 20 goals last year as a midfielder has moved to forward and her scoring is on pace to double. It’s a huge credit to her game, because she’s never played the position before this season. Put it this way, in her first season trying the new position she already broke the program single-season scoring record with 37 goals. As impressive as the goals are, there’s more to her game, much more. She’s a leader who does by example and the way she communicates on the field is a big strength for Lewis Central.

Hana will head to Western Illinois to play college soccer, but first things first the Titans will play a doubleheader this weekend against two tough teams, a great sample of what’s to come in the tournament.

