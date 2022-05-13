Advertisement

Another Derecho moved through the Great Plains Thursday

By Rusty Lord
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A strong complex of storms that developed in South Central Nebraska Thursday afternoon evolved in a long track severe line of storms otherwise know as a derecho as it moved northeast across parts of 4 states.

Derecho
Derecho(WOWT)

There were over 220 severe wind gust reports and over 130 wind damage reports of this like of storms alone Thursday afternoon and evening. The strongest gust measured was near 107 mph just west of Tripp, SD but several gusts up over 80 mph were reported across multiple states. Most of this impacted areas just outside of the WOWT viewing area.

A derecho is defined as a severe line of storms with gusts over 58 mph over a distance of at least 240 miles and is at least 60 miles wide.

Behind that line of severe storms another smaller complex of storms kicked up a dust storm thanks to wind gusts in the 60-70 mph range. These videos sent to us from a viewer in Rising City, NE shows just how large and intense that dust storm was.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Central High School in Omaha
Omaha Central High School locks down briefly; police investigate
Teenagers cited for crashing fences.
Sarpy County authorities cite juveniles after residential fences destroyed
Sarpy County homeowners frustrated over fence smashers
Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS

Latest News

3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Beautiful weather moves in for the weekend!
Severe T-Storm Watch
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Strong storms Thursday night ahead of a pleasant Friday
Thursday severe risk
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Thursday evening cold front brings a severe weather threat
Heat Index
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Hot, humid & hazy along with a small storm chance