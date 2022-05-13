Another Derecho moved through the Great Plains Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A strong complex of storms that developed in South Central Nebraska Thursday afternoon evolved in a long track severe line of storms otherwise know as a derecho as it moved northeast across parts of 4 states.

Derecho (WOWT)

There were over 220 severe wind gust reports and over 130 wind damage reports of this like of storms alone Thursday afternoon and evening. The strongest gust measured was near 107 mph just west of Tripp, SD but several gusts up over 80 mph were reported across multiple states. Most of this impacted areas just outside of the WOWT viewing area.

A derecho is defined as a severe line of storms with gusts over 58 mph over a distance of at least 240 miles and is at least 60 miles wide.

Behind that line of severe storms another smaller complex of storms kicked up a dust storm thanks to wind gusts in the 60-70 mph range. These videos sent to us from a viewer in Rising City, NE shows just how large and intense that dust storm was.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.