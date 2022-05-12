Advertisement

Union Omaha beats Northern Colorado 2-0 advancing in U.S. Open Cup

WOWT Live at 10
By Joe Nugent
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Union Omaha is one of 16 teams still alive in the U.S. Open Cup after beating Northern Colorado 2-0 in the round of 32. After a scoreless first half Noe Meza went to work early in the second half, he scored in the 46th minute. Then Conor Doyle doubled the lead in the 58th minute.

The U.S. Open Cup is a knockout tournament with club teams from several different levels. The MLS traditionally dominates, 2008 was the last time a team outside MLS made the final. There will be a fresh draw for the round of 16, that will happen Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. central. That’s when the Owls will find out who they play next.

In the meantime USL League One play continues, the Owls will be at Richmond Saturday. That is a game that will be broadcast over the air on WOWT’s digital channel Circle TV. Here’s a list of the other games that will be broadcast on Circle TV.

Saturday 5/14 5:30 p.m. @ Richmond Kickers

Saturday 6/11 9:00 p.m. @ FC Tucson

Saturday 7/9 6:00 p.m. @ North Carolina FC

Saturday 7/23 6:00 p.m. @ Greenville Triumph SC

Saturday 8/6 9:30 p.m. @ Central Valley Fuego FC

Saturday 8/27 5:30 p.m. @ Richmond Kickers

Sunday 9/11 9 p.m. @ FC Tucson

Saturday 10/15 4 p.m. v. Central Valley Fuego (Final Home Game)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One sent to hospital, one arrested after head-on crash near Omaha intersection
Outlet to I-80 on-ramp to close until December
Nebraska man found guilty of fiance’s death
Omaha Police investigating use of force after video surfaces
Gas thieves drill into gas tanks throughout Omaha metro

Latest News

Westside Goaltender Adam Hjemvick
Westside wins in a shootout, one of four games at state soccer
Umpire KC Siwa praises youth catcher for a nice play on a pop foul.
Rude fans one reason for youth umpire shortage in Omaha-metro
Elkhorn South soccer
Class A state soccer, Gretna and Marian advance to semis
Huskers softball
Huskers clinch two seed in Big Ten Softball Tournament with win against Indiana