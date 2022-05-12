Union Omaha beats Northern Colorado 2-0 advancing in U.S. Open Cup

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Union Omaha is one of 16 teams still alive in the U.S. Open Cup after beating Northern Colorado 2-0 in the round of 32. After a scoreless first half Noe Meza went to work early in the second half, he scored in the 46th minute. Then Conor Doyle doubled the lead in the 58th minute.

The U.S. Open Cup is a knockout tournament with club teams from several different levels. The MLS traditionally dominates, 2008 was the last time a team outside MLS made the final. There will be a fresh draw for the round of 16, that will happen Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. central. That’s when the Owls will find out who they play next.

In the meantime USL League One play continues, the Owls will be at Richmond Saturday. That is a game that will be broadcast over the air on WOWT’s digital channel Circle TV. Here’s a list of the other games that will be broadcast on Circle TV.

Saturday 5/14 5:30 p.m. @ Richmond Kickers

Saturday 6/11 9:00 p.m. @ FC Tucson

Saturday 7/9 6:00 p.m. @ North Carolina FC

Saturday 7/23 6:00 p.m. @ Greenville Triumph SC

Saturday 8/6 9:30 p.m. @ Central Valley Fuego FC

Saturday 8/27 5:30 p.m. @ Richmond Kickers

Sunday 9/11 9 p.m. @ FC Tucson

Saturday 10/15 4 p.m. v. Central Valley Fuego (Final Home Game)

