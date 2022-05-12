South Omaha home reported unlivable after fire, cause under investigation
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The cause of a house fire in South Omaha Wednesday night remains under investigation.
Omaha fire crews are tackling a house fire that ignited just before 7:30 p.m. in the basement of a home near the intersection of 35th & Y streets.
Crews got the fire under control in 20 minutes.
Officials told 6 News the house is unlivable with heavy fire damage in the basement and smoke damage throughout.
Nobody was injured.
