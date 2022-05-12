South Omaha home reported unlivable after fire, cause under investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The cause of a house fire in South Omaha Wednesday night remains under investigation.

Omaha fire crews are tackling a house fire that ignited just before 7:30 p.m. in the basement of a home near the intersection of 35th & Y streets.

Crews got the fire under control in 20 minutes.

Officials told 6 News the house is unlivable with heavy fire damage in the basement and smoke damage throughout.

Nobody was injured.

