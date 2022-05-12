Advertisement

South Omaha home reported unlivable after fire, cause under investigation

The cause of a house fire in South Omaha Wednesday night remains under investigation.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The cause of a house fire in South Omaha Wednesday night remains under investigation.

Omaha fire crews are tackling a house fire that ignited just before 7:30 p.m. in the basement of a home near the intersection of 35th & Y streets.

Crews got the fire under control in 20 minutes.

Officials told 6 News the house is unlivable with heavy fire damage in the basement and smoke damage throughout.

Nobody was injured.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One sent to hospital, one arrested after head-on crash near Omaha intersection
Outlet to I-80 on-ramp to close until December
Nebraska man found guilty of fiance’s death
Omaha Police investigating use of force after video surfaces
Gas thieves drill into gas tanks throughout Omaha metro

Latest News

Omaha man accused of kidnapping pleads no contest
Greg Gonzalez, left, and Aaron Hanson will face off in the Douglas County Sheriff's race in the...
Election 2022: Democrats in Douglas County Sheriff’s race in limbo as ballot counts continue
Election 2022: Nebraska GOP urges party to band together after contentious primary
Election 2022: Midterm turnout in Nebraska primary highest in decades