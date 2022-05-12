Skutt Catholic beats Elkhorn North, 3-1, to advance to semifinals

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - No. 1 seed Skutt Catholic defeated Elkhorn North 3-1 in the the noon game of the Boys Class B quarterfinals Thursday. 32 minutes into the match the Skyhawks net the first goal of the day, off the foot of midfielder Samuel Schendt making it 1-0, Skutt Catholic.

Coming out of the intermission, midfielder William Tobaben puts it just inside the right post at the 42-minute mark to give Skutt Catholic a 2-0 lead. Two minutes later, forward Dylan Toth tallies his 20th goal of the season with a slow roller past Elkhorn North’s William Farrington to take the lead 3-0.

The Wolves get on the board, netting a penalty kick from Logan Hanigan in the final ten minutes of the match.

The Skyhawks move on to the semifinals on Saturday where they will face Waverly at 5:30pm.

