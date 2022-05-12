Advertisement

Sarpy County authorities cite juveniles after residential fences destroyed

The fence smashers who caused thousands of dollars of damage have been caught.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fence-smashers who caused thousands of dollars in damage at homes in Sarpy County have been caught.

Sarpy County Sheriff’s Sgt. Blake Raughton said Thursday evening that authorities had identified and cited nine high-school-aged juveniles with criminal mischief.

The group hit fences around at least eight homes in the area of 159th Street and Giles Road at about 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities said the juveniles could face more serious charges once law enforcement officers finish adding up all the damage.

Costly vandalism is caught on video and several homeowners are left angry and frustrated.

“I am grateful for the cooperation we had from the community, our friends from local media outlets, and the diligent work of our Road Patrol and Investigations units. This collaboration was instrumental in solving these cases quickly and efficiently,” Sarpy County Sheriff Jeffery Davis said in a news release.

The damage mirrored vandalism that happened in Omaha last summer when “Kool-Aid Man” stunts were trending on TikTok.

