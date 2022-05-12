Omaha Police Foundation’s 2021 Officer of the Year
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A special honor for one Omaha police officer.
The Omaha Police Foundation named Officer Brandon Fender the Officer of the Year for 2021.
Fender helped a woman who was going through a mental health crisis and climbed 15 feet up a tree.
Officer fender then climbed a fire ladder and kept the woman calm. He eventually got a harness around her and she was lowered to safety.
WOWT is a proud partner of the Officer of the Year luncheon.
6 News John Knicely emceed the event.
