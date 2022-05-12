Advertisement

Omaha Police Foundation’s 2021 Officer of the Year

A special honor for one Omaha police officer.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
The Omaha Police Foundation named Officer Brandon Fender the Officer of the Year for 2021.

Fender helped a woman who was going through a mental health crisis and climbed 15 feet up a tree.

The Omaha Police Foundation named Officer Brandon Fender the 2021 Officer of the Year during their annual officer of the...

Posted by Omaha Police Department on Thursday, May 12, 2022

Officer fender then climbed a fire ladder and kept the woman calm. He eventually got a harness around her and she was lowered to safety.

WOWT is a proud partner of the Officer of the Year luncheon.

6 News John Knicely emceed the event.

