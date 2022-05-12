Omaha mayor introduces 2022 annexation proposal
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert is getting set to reveal a new annexation proposal.
The mayor’s office says it’s aimed at increasing Omaha’s population and tax growth.
Stothert is looking at three areas right next to city limits.
The three areas are:
- Methodist Women’s Hospital at 192nd & West Dodge Road
- OPPD Elkhorn Service Center on 180th and Old Lincoln Highway
- Pacific Renaissance Addition just west of 192nd and Pacific which is home to the Ravello 192 townhomes.
The planning board will consider the package June 1st. The council will have the first reading on June 7th with a vote on it on the 28th.
A public hearing is scheduled for June 14th. If passed, the annexation will be effective July 13th.
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.