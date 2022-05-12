Advertisement

Omaha mayor introduces 2022 annexation proposal

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert getting set to reveal a new annexation package.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert is getting set to reveal a new annexation proposal.

The mayor’s office says it’s aimed at increasing Omaha’s population and tax growth.

Stothert is looking at three areas right next to city limits.

The three areas are:

The planning board will consider the package June 1st. The council will have the first reading on June 7th with a vote on it on the 28th.

A public hearing is scheduled for June 14th. If passed, the annexation will be effective July 13th.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Republicans elected Jim Pillen as their candidate for governor in the state's primary...
Election 2022: Pillen projected winner in Republican governor primary
Central High School in Omaha
Omaha Central High School locks down briefly; police investigate
Greg Gonzalez, left, and Aaron Hanson will face off in the Douglas County Sheriff's race in the...
Election 2022: Democrats in Douglas County Sheriff’s race in limbo as ballot counts continue
Omaha homeowners frustrated over fence smashers
DHHS: Nebraska wastewater sampling indicates COVID-19 variants ahead of verified cases

Latest News

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (file photo)
Iowa bills on hospital bills, sex offenders, banks signed into law
Flags have ordered to half-staff to remember 1 million U.S. lives lost to COVID-19.
Flags at half-staff to remember 1 million U.S. lives lost to COVID-19
Central High School in Omaha
Omaha Central High School locks down briefly; police investigate
Willard Miller
Second teen charged in death of Fairfield teacher to also be tried as adult