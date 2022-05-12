Omaha mayor introduces 2022 annexation proposal

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert is getting set to reveal a new annexation proposal.

The mayor’s office says it’s aimed at increasing Omaha’s population and tax growth.

Stothert is looking at three areas right next to city limits.

The three areas are:

The planning board will consider the package June 1st. The council will have the first reading on June 7th with a vote on it on the 28th.

A public hearing is scheduled for June 14th. If passed, the annexation will be effective July 13th.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.