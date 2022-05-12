Advertisement

Omaha man accused of kidnapping pleads no contest

(PHOTO: WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One of two accused of kidnapping three people in Omaha pleads no contest Wednesday after the other person accused pleaded no contest last week.

Facing three counts of kidnapping, Levi Heilig, 26, pleaded no contest in Douglas County Court to one count of kidnapping in exchange for two kidnapping charges being dropped.

Heilig will be sentenced on July 19. Both were given a combined bond of $4.5 million.

The charges stem from an incident last year in which court records state Spera and Heilig were trying to recover property from burglary by three people. Police say the duo went beyond recovering property by kidnapping all three and brutally assaulting at least one of them.

Devan Spera, 29, pleaded no contest to one count of kidnapping last Monday. She will be sentenced on June 21.

