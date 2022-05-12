Advertisement

Omaha Central High School locks down briefly; police investigate

Omaha Central High School file photo
By Gina Dvorak and Kevin Westhues
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Central High School sent a note out to families after reports of a student with a gun were investigated by Omaha Police.

Principal Dionne Kirksey’s note said the lockdown happened at 9:50 a.m. Thursday, and OPD was called immediately. Officers found the student, but no weapon was found, the letter states.

“The lockdown lasted for approximately 10 minutes. ...All students and staff are safe,” Kirksey told families.

During lockdowns, classroom doors lock, lights are turned off, and students move out of sight from hallway windows, the letter states.

“We emphasize that the safety of students, staff and visitors is our top priority. All schools in our district regularly practice safety drills, including lockout procedures,” Kirksey’s letter states.

