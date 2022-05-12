NorthStar gets ready for Wish List Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Share Omaha’s “Do Good Days” is a three-day event dedicated to meeting the cash needs of non-profits in our community.

“Next week is ‘Good Do Days.” So Tuesday through Thursday we have three days dedicated to all ways which you can do good,” said Marjorie Maas.

From May 17th through the 19th, you can help out the community in different ways.

There’s is “Give on Tuesday”, a “Wish list Wednesday”, and a “Volun-Thursday.”

“We’re really hoping that nonprofits get a chance to have material goods given to them in a way that helps them with their mission and not have to spend hard-earned dollars or hard-earned donated dollars,” said Maas.

Here in ‘Antonio’s locker’, Wish list Wednesday is on top of their list.

It’s a student store inside NorthStar Foundation where students are able to pick out clothes free of charge.

“Antonio’s locker is so cool because we have sizes, boys and men, so there’s something for every kid that we serve. We work with boys in grades 3-12,” said Jessica Schaaf.

The free clothes can make a big impact on many of the 600 students.

NorthStar has enrolled in their after-school programs and with 250 of those kids going to their camp this summer, Wish list Wednesday couldn’t come at a better time.

“Gearing up for camp NorthStar, we are looking for some of those fun summer items: shorts, t-shirts, hats and caps, and also swimming trunks,” said Schaaf.

Jessica tells us she is grateful for all the help Share Omaha provides.

“It really helps to have some added visibility to all of our causes and as NorthStar continues to grow and expands, having that additional layer of support from organizations like Share Omaha uplifts what we’re really going for and get our message out there,” said Schaaf.

