Iowa bills on hospital bills, sex offenders, banks signed into law

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (file photo)
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (file photo)(KTIV)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - Gov. Kim Reynolds on Thursday signed three bills into law.

HF-2200 requires healthcare providers to provide patients with an explanation of financial charges, outlining the patient’s insurance coverage and financial responsibility, before submitting a bill to an insurance provider.

SF-2363 allows stipulations for sex offenders to be removed from the state’s registry requirement.

SF-586 allow civil penalties to be applied to banks.

