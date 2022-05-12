Iowa bills on hospital bills, sex offenders, banks signed into law

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - Gov. Kim Reynolds on Thursday signed three bills into law.

HF-2200 requires healthcare providers to provide patients with an explanation of financial charges, outlining the patient’s insurance coverage and financial responsibility, before submitting a bill to an insurance provider.

SF-2363 allows stipulations for sex offenders to be removed from the state’s registry requirement.

SF-586 allow civil penalties to be applied to banks.

