Election 2022: Nebraska GOP urges party to band together after contentious primary

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After months of beating up on each other the Republicans met in Lincoln Wednesday with the hope to mend fences within the party.

Columbus agri-businessman Jim Pillen wins the GOP nomination for governor. Trump endorsed candidate Charles Herbster finished second and state senator Brett Lindstrom ended up third.

With all the mudslinging between Pillen, Herbster, and outside money, how do those who lost let it go?

“This is probably one of the nastiest governor campaigns in the state of Nebraska,” said Herbster.

Charles Herbster didn’t hold back election night. He’s already sued state senator Julie Slama for defamation after she and seven other women said they had been groped by him.

Herbster blames the political machine of Gov. Pete Ricketts for smearing him and the campaign.

“That’s sad. None of us want to go home tonight realizing that may have played a very significant role in the results,” said Herbster.

Fast forward a few hours and there’s Charles Herbster at the Nebraska Republican Party headquarters and the establishment he says who hurt his chances at becoming governor are in the same room.

“It’s really important that we work hard to bring everyone together,” said Pillen.

After months of beating up on each other, the Republicans met in Lincoln with the hope to mend fences within the party.

Gov. Ricketts says the party must unite behind a common goal of beating democrats.

“I went through a contested primary several times. It makes you a better candidate. Iron sharpens iron,” said Ricketts.

So how does it get repaired?

“I don’t think it is honestly. It’s the latest episode in a long-running machine of attacks on other Republicans by Pete Ricketts and his family,” said Ryan Horn, Omaha political consultant.

“It’s May 11th and time to come together,” said Dan Welch.

Dan Welch, chairman of the Republican party, believes the GOP in the state will eventually become one with a little time to heal.

“What brings us together as a party is not the candidates, but our conservative ideology,” said Welch.

Candidate Brett Lindstrom sent his support to Jim Pillen last night.

For its part, the Nebraska Democratic Party is trying to capitalize on the split saying “Republicans are deeply divided” after “ripping each other apart”, adding that Democrats are focused on issues impacting the daily lives of Nebraskans including “defending women’s access to legal abortion.”

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.