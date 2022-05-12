Election 2022: Midterm turnout in Nebraska primary highest in decades

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More than 396,000 Nebraskans voted in Tuesday’s primary, according to the Secretary of State’s website.

That’s about 32% of the state’s 1.2 million registered voters — a number not seen during a midterm election in at least 30 years.

In Douglas County, voters missed the “historic” 35% mark that officials predicted. Coming in at 31.5%, that total includes 631,000 early voting ballots returned on Nebraska Primary Election Day.

In Sarpy County, voter turnout was almost 24%.

The Douglas County Election Commission confirmed to 6 News on Wednesday afternoon that 10,631 early voting ballots were collected on Election Day. Those ballots were due to be processed Wednesday, opened Thursday, and counted Friday.

Another set of unofficial election results will be released Friday afternoon, officials said.

If made official, these ballots would push turnout to 31.5%, with about 57% of voting happening early and 43% happening in person at polling places.

