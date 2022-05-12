6 First Alert Day: Hot, humid and windy ahead of strong storms tonight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Get ready for another hot, humid and windy day before we see that energy turn into storms later on tonight. Record highs in the mid 90s are likely yet again with feels like temps pushing 100 degrees at their hottest. South wind gusts up to 45 mph are likely by late afternoon and evening ahead of any storms too.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

Wind Gusts Today (WOWT)

We’ll then focus on storm potential near 7pm in our western counties as the storms start to develop. That is where the greatest hail and tornado threat is, just west and outside of our area. Then a line of storms will form and move east and moved through our area. That line will then try to produce strong wind gusts primarily as it moves east through the area. I would expect it to be near the metro by the 9pm hour with wind gusts up to 70 mph possible.

Severe Outlook (WOWT)

First Alert Day (WOWT)

It is very possible that the wind rolls through the area with very little rain to go along with it. Most of the rain will likely fall on the Nebraska side of the rain with the wind kicking east out ahead of the main line of storms. Most rain totals will likely be less than a half inch for most of the area.

Rain Potential (WOWT)

Cooler, less humid air will move in for the weekend with highs in the 80s expected. Fear not, we didn’t skip over spring.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

