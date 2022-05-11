Advertisement

Westside wins in a shootout, one of four games at state soccer

WOWT Live at 10
By Joe Nugent
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The oldest rivalry in the state went the distance, Westside needed all of regulation, overtime, a shootout and even sudden death shootout to knock out the second-seeded team in Class A. Jeremiah Hteh scored to finish moments after Creighton Prep sent one over the net. It left the door open for the Warriors and they took advantage.

This was one of those games where each scoring chance was massive because there wasn’t a single goal scored in regulation and overtime, a very tense couple hours at Morrison Stadium. The two teams played only a couple weeks ago, the Junior Jays won that 2-1 and Westside knew they could hang after that experience.

They will face Omaha Bryan next who beat Papio South 3-2 in a shootout. The Titans scored the first two goals, before the Bears came back with their two that forced overtime. That semifinal game between the Bears and Warriors will be 7:30 p.m. Friday. The other semifinal will feature the top seed Gretna. The Dragons beat Millard South 4-1, Michael Stukenholtz scored two goals. The Perkins brothers had the other two, Brett and Maguire. They will play Lincoln East Friday at 5:30 p.m.

