Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Hot, humid & hazy along with a small storm chance

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The air is hazy this morning thanks to moisture in the air and wildfire smoke that continues to move in from New Mexico. We’ll have to contend with that all day and it will lead to air quality issues at times. Otherwise get ready for a hot and humid afternoon with heat index values approaching 100 at times.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

Heat Index (WOWT)

Wind gusts up to 30 mph are possible out of the south today so hopefully that will keep the air moving a bit for us. Something else to watch is the storm chance we have today in the 3-6pm window. There won’t be many storms and they are most likely to fire north of the metro but any that do get going have the potential to strengthen quickly. Thankfully they will move out quickly and the rest of the night will be quite. Watch for isolated severe storms late this afternoon though.

Severe Risk Today (WOWT)

Afterwards tonight it will continue to be warm and humid right into Thursday morning setting the stage for another hot and humid day. Thursday is a 6 First Alert Day due to the threat of evening severe storms. That is after a hot, humid and windy day with heat index values again hitting the 100 degree mark.

The greatest severe threat from any storms will likely be wind gusts up over 60 mph but some hail is also possible too.

First Alert Thursday (WOWT)

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

