Omaha teachers awarded for saving choking student

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three Oakdale Elementary School staff members are being hailed as heroes.

Back in February, Kim Reagan, Kim Briggs, and Erin Hamilton helped to save a young student from choking twice in one day.

It started out like any other school day for Elizabeth Huss, a special needs student at Oakdale. But things took a scary turn during lunchtime.

Elizabeth began to choke on her food.

“I quickly just stopped everything that I was doing, ran up there, and by that time [Kim] Briggs had already done the Heimlich and had got her completely back to normal,” says school health assistant Kim Reagan.”There were no signs of anything, she was active, laughing, having a great time. We talked to mom and dad and they said they were totally comfortable with her staying in school.”

But as Reagan explains, the scary moments happened again just a few hours later.

“Her and I were sitting at a table upstairs and within minutes of eating a fruit snack, she had choked again. So that’s why I was there immediately to help do the Heimlich again,” says Reagan.

Elizabeth’s mom Joan Huss says it was the first time something like this had happened.

“Elizabeth’s diagnosis is that she has a microdeletion on chromosome 9 and that genetic material attached to 10. So there’s no other kid in the world like her. Her trajectory is unknown, so things pop up with her,” says Huss.

Wednesday, the three staff members were all presented with Life Saver Awards by the Omaha Fire Department for their quick actions.

“It was just so quick and we love all of our kids here at Oakdale and I would do it for any of them,” says Reagan.

“It was a relief, I was grateful, I’m indebted: my kids is alive because of them,” says Huss.

The teachers were also honored by the Westside Board of Education on March 21.

