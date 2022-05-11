Omaha Fire responds to downtown building fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire responded to a building fire near 25th and Jones Street Wednesday morning.

The blaze was reported at 5:15 a.m., according to crews on scene.

When they arrived, the fire was on the first floor and they believe it spread up the walls.

The 100-year-old was vacant.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.